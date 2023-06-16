Hyundai Exter SUV exterior & interior revealed: Check images here
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 16, 2023
The all-new Hyundai Exter will be launched in India on July 10, 2023.
While it will be the smallest SUV in the company’s line-up, the upcoming Exter will come loaded with features
It will get an 8.0-inch touchscreen system, a digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, TPMS and more.
Powering the Hyundai Exter will be a 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed MT & AMT. It will get CNG too.
The Hyundai Exter is expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh, ex-showroom, and will directly rival the Tata Punch.
