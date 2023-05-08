Hyundai Exter micro SUV bookings open: Tata Punch rival's launch soon

Shakti Nath Jha

May 08, 2023

The all-new Hyundai Exter has been revealed ahead of its official launch. 

Pre-bookings are now open for Rs 11,000. Prices will be revealed soon.

The Hyundai Exter will get a 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed MT/AMT. It will get CNG option too.

One can expect the Exter to be pretty feature-rich with creature comforts and basic safety equipment. 

It will be Hyundai’s smallest SUV in the Indian market and will be targeted toward Gen Z buyers.

Hyundai Exter will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, etc.

