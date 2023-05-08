Hyundai Exter micro SUV bookings open: Tata Punch rival's launch soon
Shakti Nath Jha
May 08, 2023
The all-new Hyundai Exter has been revealed ahead of its official launch.
Pre-bookings are now open for Rs 11,000. Prices will be revealed soon.
The Hyundai Exter will get a 1.2-litre petrol engine, paired with a 5-speed MT/AMT. It will get CNG option too.
One can expect the Exter to be pretty feature-rich with creature comforts and basic safety equipment.
It will be Hyundai’s smallest SUV in the Indian market and will be targeted toward Gen Z buyers.
Hyundai Exter will take on the likes of the Tata Punch, Citroen C3, etc.
