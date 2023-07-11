Hyundai Exter launched in India
Jul 11, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The much-awaited Hyundai Exter launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 5.99 lakh ex-showroom.
The Exter will the carmaker's entry-level SUV offering, placed below the Hyundai Venue.
The new Exter is based on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and the Hyundai Aura.
The micro-SUV is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that makes 82bhp and 113Nm of torque mated to a 5-speed manual or an AMT. It is also available in CNG.
The Hyundai Exter competes with the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3 in India.
The Hyundai Exter gets many segment first features like a voice-activated sunroof, wireless charging, rear AC vents, cruise control, connected car tech, Alexa compatibility, and more.
Another segment first is 6 airbags as standard. Other safety features include ABS with EBD, stability control, hill start assist, and more.
