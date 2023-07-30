New Hyundai Exter CNG vs Tata Punch iCNG: Price, specs & features
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 30, 2023
Hyundai Motor India recently launched the all-new Exter sub-compact SUV and it's available with bi-fuel CNG as well.
Tata Motors has also started the production of the Punch iCNG and its official prices will be announced soon.
Hyundai Exter gets a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine that develops 68 bhp & 95 Nm, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.
Tata Punch sports a 1.2-litre bi-fuel petrol engine that churns out 72 bhp & 103 Nm, paired with a 5-speed MT.
In terms of features, the Hyundai Exter outshines the Tata Punch with hi-tech equipment & standard safety features.
However, the Tata Punch gets all the basic creature comforts and has been awarded 5-star G-NCAP safety rating.
The new Hyundai Exter CNG is claimed to deliver a mileage of 27.1 km/kg.
Tata Motors has not revealed the prices & mileage details of the Punch iCNG yet.
The CNG variants of the Hyundai Exter are priced from Rs 8.24 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory.
