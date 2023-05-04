Hyundai Creta N Line coming soon!
May 04, 2023
Arushi Rawat
Hyundai is expected to launch the facelift version of the Creta in the first quarter of 2024.
With the updated version of the mid-size SUV, Hyundai will also offer its N Line avatar for enthusiasts.
The SUV will be the third N Line product available in India after the Venue N Line and the i20 N Line.
The Creta N Line gets an all-black cabin with red switching on the seat covers, headrests, steering wheel and gear stick.
Hyundai has also launched the Creta N Line Night Edition SUV in the Brazilian market at Rs. 28.8 lakh.
The Creta N Line is expected to get the 157.5bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol powertrain with 253Nm of torque.
Swipe up to read the full story!
Learn more