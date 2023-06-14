Flooded car maintenance tips
Jun 14, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Monsoon is around the corner and it is during this time when unfortunate cars get flooded in the parking or basement. If so, follow these steps.
Do not start the car. Instead, unlock the car manually and open all doors. Do not roll down windows.
Call an authorised service centre immediately and have your car towed for a complete inspection.
If you have enough experience working on cars, however, open the bonnet and disconnect the battery terminals.
Drain all the fluids - engine oil, coolant, clutch fluid, brake fluid, and power steering fluid and fill fresh liquids. Change the air filter as well.
Finally, empty the fuel tank and refill. Fuel mixed with water can cause harm to your engine.
