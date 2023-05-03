New Honda Shine 100 Review: Can it outshine its competitors?
Shakti Nath Jha
May 03, 2023
The new Honda Shine 100 has been launched in India at Rs 64,900, ex-showroom, and is the company's most affordable motorcycle.
The Shine 100 is a basic commuter motorcycle that borrows design cues from its elder sibling, the Shine 125. It is offered in five colour variants.
Powering the new Honda Shine 100 is a 98.98cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, FI engine that churns out 7.28 bhp and 8.05 Nm of torque, paired with a 4-speed gearbox.
It offers a good initial pick-up that will be a boon while riding in the city. Also, this engine is very smooth and refined, something one would expect from a Honda product.
Honda Shine 100 gets a basic analogue instrument cluster that displays read-outs for the speedometer, odometer, trip meter, fuel gauge and tell-tale lights.
Honda Shine 100 is a no-nonsense commuter motorcycle. It directly rivals the Hero HF Deluxe, Hero Splendor Plus and Bajaj Platina 100.
