Honda e:Ny1 gets E-drive from Viteso Tech
Aug 05, 2023
Arun Prakash
Vitesco
is delivering its integrated axle drive EMR3 (3rd gen, Electronics Motor Reducer) to Honda for its new B-segment all-electric SUV.
The E-drive is a 3-in1-unit integrating power electronics, electric motor, and reducer.
Unveiled at a media event in Offenbach, Germany, the e:Ny1 is based on Honda’s new e:N Architecture F platform
The new platform focuses on three attributes: high-rigidity body structure, better underbody aerodynamics and a low centre of gravity
Inside the SUV, it gets a dark-themed interior with no physical buttons except for the controls on the steering wheel and the hazard lights.
It gets a a 68.8 kWh battery pack that is capable of a claimed range of 412 km on a single charge.
The battery powers a front-wheel-drive motor that generates a maximum of 150 kW of power and 310 Nm of torque
Honda e:Ny1 is unlikely to launch in India
Instead India will get the fully-electric version of the recently launched Elevate in a couple of years.
