Honda e:Ny1 gets E-drive from Viteso Tech

Aug 05, 2023

Arun Prakash

Vitesco is delivering its integrated axle drive EMR3 (3rd gen, Electronics Motor Reducer) to Honda for its new B-segment all-electric SUV.

The E-drive is a 3-in1-unit integrating power electronics, electric motor, and reducer.

Unveiled at a media event in Offenbach, Germany, the e:Ny1 is based on Honda’s new e:N Architecture F platform

The new platform focuses on three attributes: high-rigidity body structure, better underbody aerodynamics and a low centre of gravity

Inside the SUV, it gets a dark-themed interior with no physical buttons except for the controls on the steering wheel and the hazard lights.

It gets a a 68.8 kWh battery pack that is capable of a claimed range of 412 km on a single charge.

The battery powers a front-wheel-drive motor that generates a maximum of 150 kW of power and 310 Nm of torque

Honda e:Ny1 is unlikely to launch in India

Instead India will get the fully-electric version of the recently launched Elevate in a couple of years.

