Honda Elevate vs Hyundai Creta
4 standout features
Aug 21, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Honda is set to launch the new Elevate in India on 4 September.
When launched, it will compete with the Hyundai Creta, the current segment leader.
Here are 4 standout features that the Elevate gets but the Creta misses out on.
The Elevate gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, however, the top-spec versions of the Creta miss out this feature.
The Elevate gets tilt and telescopic steering wheel for better reach and height.
One of the biggest features the Creta misses out on is ADAS tech, which the Honda Elevate offers.
Another area where the Honda Elevate shines is in terms of ground clearance, as the Honda SUV gets 220mm while the Creta gets 190mm.
The Hyundai Creta also offers some features that the Elevate misses out, such as ventilated front seats.
The Hyundai Creta gets a panoramic sunroof, which is voice activated.
The Hyundai Creta also gets an electronic parking brake, which is more efficient.
And finally, the engine. The Creta gets petrol and diesel choices while the Elevate gets a petrol engine only.
