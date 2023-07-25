Honda Elevate SUV mileage revealed: Price announcement in September
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 25, 2023
The all-new Honda Elevate mid-size SUV recently made its debut. Bookings are open for a token amount of Rs 21,000
Ahead of the official launch, the car manufacturer has now revealed the mileage figures of the Honda Elevate.
The petrol manual variant of the Elevate is claimed to deliver 15.31 kmpl mileage
The petrol CVT version of the SUV has a certified fuel economy of 16.92 kmpl.
The Elevate will mark Honda's comeback in the SUV segment and will be loaded with hi-tech features, including ADAS.
Powering the new Honda Elevate will be a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed MT & CVT.
There will be no hybrid powertrain on offer but Honda will introduce its electric version within the next three years.
The prices of the all-new Honda Elevate will be revealed in September 2023.
Upon launch, the Honda Elevate will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!
Also See: Top 5 upcoming SUVs in India in 2023: Check full list here
Swipe Up!