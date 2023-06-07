Honda Elevate makes India debut: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos-rival
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 07, 2023
The all-new Honda Elevate has made its global debut in India and it marks its comeback in the SUV segment.
The Elevate measures 4312 mm in length, 1790 mm in width, 1650 mm in height & has 2650 mm wheelbase.
This SUV gets 458 litre boot space and 220 mm of ground clearance.
On the inside, the new Elevate gets a host of features, including ADAS.
It sports a 1.5-litre petrol engine only with a 6-speed MT and 7-step CVT.
Bookings for the Elevate will open in July and launch this festive season.
