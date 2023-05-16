Shakti Nath Jha
May 16, 2023
Honda Elevate SUV India debut on June 6, 2023: Creta, Seltos rival
The all-new Honda Elevate mid-size SUV will make its world premiere in India next month on June 6, 2023.
Honda has teased the upcoming SUV on its social media platforms.
The Elevate will be based on the Honda City platform and they will share features with each other.
The latest teaser image of the SUV confirms the presence of a normal sunroof and not a panoramic one.
Honda Elevate is likely to get petrol and hybrid powertrain options. It will feature level-2 ADAS as well.
Honda Elevate SUV will directly rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.
