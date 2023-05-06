Honda Elevate SUV India debut next month: Creta, Seltos rival
Shakti Nath Jha
May 06, 2023
The new Honda Elevate SUV will make its world premiere in India next month, i.e. in June 2023.
Honda has teased the upcoming SUV on its social media platforms.
The Elevate will be based on the Honda City platform and they will share features with each other.
Honda Elevate is likely to get petrol and hybrid powertrain options. It will feature level-2 ADAS as well.
Honda Elevate SUV will directly rival the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!
Also Read: Top 10 Cars under 10 lakh!
Swipe Up!