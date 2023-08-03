Honda unveiled the Elevate earlier in June this year
Aug 03, 2023
Arun Prakash
We recently drove the Elevate and here's what we found out.
Pros:
1. Gets a clean and proportionate design without any fancy stuff.
2. A reliable and bullet-proof 1.5L i-Vtec petrol engine under its hood.
3. A functional and spacious cabin that feels very upmarket.
4. Offers a very comforatble ride quality.
Cons:
1. No option of turbo petrol or diesel engine options.
2. Less fuel efficient than its rivals.
3. Misses out on a panoramic sunroof, even in the top-spec trim.
Production for Elevate has begun with deliveries slated to commence in September.
Check out our detailed review to know more about Honda Elevate.
Learn more