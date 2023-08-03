Honda unveiled the Elevate earlier in June this year

Aug 03, 2023

Arun Prakash

We recently drove the Elevate and here's what we found out.

Pros:1. Gets a clean and proportionate design without any fancy stuff.

2. A reliable and bullet-proof 1.5L i-Vtec petrol engine under its hood.

3. A functional and spacious cabin that feels very upmarket.

4. Offers a very comforatble ride quality.

Cons:1. No option of turbo petrol or diesel engine options.

2. Less fuel efficient than its rivals.

3. Misses out on a panoramic sunroof, even in the top-spec trim.

Production for Elevate has begun with deliveries slated to commence in September.

Check out our detailed review to know more about Honda Elevate.