Honda Elevate bookings open: Creta, Seltos-rival's launch in September

Shakti Nath Jha

Jul 06, 2023

Bookings for the Honda Elevate SUV are now open in India. One can reserve it for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

This mid-size SUV’s prices will be revealed in September and deliveries will also commence immediately.

The Honda Elevate will be a feature-rich SUV and it will get ADAS as well.

It sports a 1.5-litre petrol engine only with a 6-speed MT and 7-step CVT.

Honda Elevate will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.

Swipe Up To Know More!

Also See: Upcoming Cars in India in July 2023: Seltos, Exter and more!