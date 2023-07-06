Honda Elevate bookings open: Creta, Seltos-rival's launch in September
Shakti Nath Jha
Jul 06, 2023
Bookings for the Honda Elevate SUV are now open in India. One can reserve it for a token amount of Rs 21,000.
This mid-size SUV’s prices will be revealed in September and deliveries will also commence immediately.
The Honda Elevate will be a feature-rich SUV and it will get ADAS as well.
It sports a 1.5-litre petrol engine only with a 6-speed MT and 7-step CVT.
Honda Elevate will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, etc.
