Hero Passion Plus vs Passion Pro XTEC: Differences explained
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 13, 2023
The new Hero Passion Plus has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 76,301, ex-showroom Delhi.
Hero's Passion Pro XTEC, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 78,528 to Rs 82,928, ex-showroom Delhi.
In terms of features, the Passion Plus gets semi-digital instrument cluster.
Passion Pro XTEC boasts a digital unit & both gets a USB charging port too.
The new Hero Passion Plus is a 100cc commuter motorcycle while the Passion Pro XTEC is a 110cc model.
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!
Also See: New Honda Elevate SUV!
Swipe Up!