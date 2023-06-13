Hero Passion Plus vs Passion Pro XTEC: Differences explained

Shakti Nath Jha

Jun 13, 2023

The  new Hero Passion Plus has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 76,301, ex-showroom Delhi.

Hero's Passion Pro XTEC, on the other hand, is priced from Rs 78,528 to Rs 82,928, ex-showroom Delhi.

In terms of features, the Passion Plus gets semi-digital instrument cluster.

Passion Pro XTEC boasts a digital unit & both gets a USB charging port too.

The new Hero Passion Plus is a 100cc commuter motorcycle while the Passion Pro XTEC is a 110cc model.

