Harley-Davidson X440 vs Honda CB350 Comparison
Jun 23, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The upcoming Harley-Davidson X440 and the Honda CB350 compete against each other in a segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
The X440 features a classic design with modern touches like a round headlight, side-slung exhaust, and an upright seating position.
The Honda CB350's styling is similar, but with a larger fuel tank ans lot of chrome.
The upcoming Harley gets USD forks, dual rear shocks, disc brakes front and rear, alloy wheels, and more.
The CB350 gets telescopic forks, dual disc brakes, alloy wheels, and a semi digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity.
Harley-Davidson has not revealed engine details, but the X440 will get a single-cylinder oil-cooled motor that will develop good low-end torque.
The CB350 gets a 348cc air-cooled engine that makes 21bhp and 30Nm of torque.
So which one should you buy? Read detailed comparison