Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India
Jul 04, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Harley-Davidson X440 is now on sale in India. The X440 is available in three variants: Denim, Vivid, and S, priced at Rs 2.29 lakh, Rs 2.49 lakh, and Rs 2.69 lakh.
The X440 is the first product from the Hero-Harley collaboration and will be built by Hero at its Rajasthan facility.
The X440 features a round headlight, neutral-set foot pegs, and a wide bar, retaining a classic, yet modern design.
The entry-level Harley gets USD forks, dual rear shocks, disc brakes with dual-channel ABS, 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, a TFT dash, and more.
Powering the motorcycle is a 440cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 27bhp and 38Nm of torque, paired to a 6-speed gearbox.
Both companies have said that tit was a lot of effort to retain the traditional Harley-Davidson exhaust note, especially given that this is a single-cylinder.
The X440 will compete with the Royal Enfield 350 range, Honda CB 350, the CB 350 RS, and others in the segment.
