Harley-Davidson X 440 India launch in July: Royal Enfield, Jawa rival
Shakti Nath Jha
May 25, 2023
The all-new Harley-Davidson X 440 will be launched in the Indian market in the first week of July 2023.
This naked roadster is the first Harley motorcycle to be developed in partnership with Hero MotoCorp.
In terms of design, the upcoming Harley X 440 resembles the company’s old XR series roadsters.
It gets a round LED headlamp, multi-spoke alloys, USD front forks and disc brakes at either end with ABS.
Harley-Davidson X 440 is likely to get a 440cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine with a 6-speed gearbox.
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!
Also See: Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes in India in 2023-2024.
Swipe Up!