Harley-Davidson X 440 images out ahead of launch: Bookings open
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 11, 2023
Harley-Davidson has released new images of the much-awaited X 440.
Pre-bookings are open for Rs 25,000 and the official launch is on July 3.
This Harley will get a brand new oil-cooled single-cylinder 440cc engine.
The upcoming new X 440 will be Harley-Davidson's most affordable motorcycle and is expected to be priced under Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom.
The Harley-Davidson X 440 will take on the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Jawa Perak, Yezdi Roadster, etc.
