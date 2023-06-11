Harley-Davidson X 440 images out ahead of launch: Bookings open

Shakti Nath Jha

Jun 11, 2023

Harley-Davidson has released new images of the much-awaited X 440.

Pre-bookings are open for Rs 25,000 and the official launch is on July 3.

This Harley will get a brand new oil-cooled single-cylinder 440cc engine.

The upcoming new X 440 will be Harley-Davidson's most affordable motorcycle and is expected to be priced under Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom.

The Harley-Davidson X 440 will take on the likes of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Jawa Perak, Yezdi Roadster, etc.

