Ferrari 296 GTS launched at Rs 6.24 crore: Top speed over 330 kmph!
Shakti Nath Jha
May 22, 2023
The new Ferrari 296 GTS has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 6.24 crore, ex-showroom.
Ferrari 296 GTS gets a retractable hardtop that can be opened or closed in 14 sec at speeds of up to 45 kmph
Powering the Ferrari 296 GTS is a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine coupled with an electric motor.
The combined output of this hybrid powertrain is 830 bhp and it churns out 740 Nm of peak torque.
It is claimed to sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of over 330 kmph.
The Ferrari 296 GTS will directly rival the McLaren 720S Spider. Swipe up to know more about this supercar.
Swipe Up!
Also See: New Honda Elevate SUV to make global debut in India on June 6.
Swipe Up!