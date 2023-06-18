Father's Day 2023 Special: Top 5 best commuter motorcycles to gift your dad
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 18, 2023
Honda Shine 100
Price: Rs 64,900
*all prices ex-showroom
Hero Super Splendor
Price: Rs 79,349 - Rs 84,038
*all prices ex-showroom
Hero Glamour 125
Price: Rs 80,908 - Rs 84,908
*all prices ex-showroom
Honda SP 125
Price: Rs 85,131 - Rs 89,131
*all prices ex-showroom
Honda Unicorn 160
Price: Rs 1.10 lakh
*all prices ex-showroom
Which motorcycle will be your pick?
