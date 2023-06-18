Father's Day 2023 Special: Top 5 best commuter motorcycles to gift your dad

Shakti Nath Jha

Jun 18, 2023

Honda Shine 100 Price: Rs 64,900

*all prices ex-showroom

Hero Super Splendor  Price: Rs 79,349 - Rs 84,038

*all prices ex-showroom

Hero Glamour 125 Price: Rs 80,908 - Rs 84,908

*all prices ex-showroom

Honda SP 125 Price: Rs 85,131 - Rs 89,131

*all prices ex-showroom

Honda Unicorn 160 Price: Rs 1.10 lakh

*all prices ex-showroom

Which motorcycle will be your pick?

