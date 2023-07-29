Motorcycle sales in India
Nilesh Wadhwa
70% of motorcycle sales in India comes in the 75-125cc segment.
Despite huge demand in the sub-125cc motorcycle segment, new launches have remained minimal.
At Rs 54,962, Hero HF100 is the cheapest motorcycle on sale in India.
Regulatory changes, safety standards, emission norms , Covid-19, fuel rate have all impacted sales in the motorcycle segment.
Two-wheeler OEMs are also now focussing on the premium segment, which allows them to have higher margins and hence more revenue.
In FY2019, the peak of automotive sales in India, saw 69% of motorcycle sales coming in 75-110cc segment.
In Q1 FY2024, the share came down to 49%, showcasing the stress in the segment.
A persistent increase in the two-wheeler ownership cost has been the root cause of muted demand for the past 3 years.
Despite a strong rebound in overall automotive sales, the entry-level motorcycle segment is not expected to see major growth.
