E-Scooters to get dearer from June 1: Buy now and save up to Rs 35,000!
Shakti Nath Jha
May 29, 2023
The central government will reduce the FAME 2 subsidy amount on electric two-wheelers from June 1, 2023.
The FAME subsidy offered on electric two-wheelers will be brought down from the existing Rs 15,000 per kWh to Rs 10,000 per kWh from next month.
Also, the maximum cap on subsidy will be brought down to 15 percent of the MRP from the current 40 percent.
This will naturally translate into higher product prices and several OEMs have already announced a price revision.
The price hike for e-scooters will range anywhere from Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000, depending on the make & model.
