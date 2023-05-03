2023 Ducati Monster SP launched in India at Rs 15.95 lakh: Details
Shakti Nath Jha
May 03, 2023
The 2023 Ducati Monster SP has been launched in India at Rs 15.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open and the deliveries will commence soon.
The SP is the top-spec variant of the Monster range. The USP of this new top-of-the-line trim is that it is lighter and packed with track-focused features.
Powering the Ducati Monster SP is a 937cc Testastretta liquid-cooled V2 engine that churns out 110 bhp, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
The Monster SP sports a 4.3-inch colour TFT instrument cluster. It also gets ABS cornering, traction Control and wheelie control in multiple adjustable levels.
The Ducati Monster SP will take on the likes of the Kawasaki Z900 and Triumph Street Triple RS.
Swipe Up To Know More!
Swipe Up!
Also Read: Top 10 Cars under 10 lakh!
Swipe Up!