Creta-rival New Citroen C3 Aircross' mileage revealed: Launch in October
Shakti Nath Jha
Aug 02, 2023
Citroen is all set to expand its India line-up with the introduction of the all-new C3 Aircross mid-size SUV.
Pre-bookings for the same will open next month and the prices will be announced in October 2023.
Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed the ARAI mileage figures of the Citroen C3 Aircross.
This mid-size SUV is ARAI certified to deliver a mileage of 18.5 kmpl.
Powering the C3 Aircross will be a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine that churns out 110 bhp & 190 Nm.
It will be available as a 5+2 seater.
Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox only.
The upcoming Citroen C3 Aircross is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 16 lakh, ex-showroom.
Citroen's new SUV will take on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, etc.
