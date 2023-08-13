Compact Petrol SUV Comparison

Aug 13, 2023

Rajkamal Narayanan

SUV sales have seen a spike last month, and if you are looking to buy a petrol SUV, here are the choices.

TATA NEXON

Engine: 1.2-litre, 118bhpGearbox: MT/AMTPrice: Rs 8 to 13.2 lakh

Reason to buy: Practicality, build quality

HYUNDAI VENUE

Engine: 1.2-litre, 82bhp | 1.0-litre, 118bhpGearbox: MT/iMT/DCTPrice: Rs 7.7 to 13.1 lakh

Reason to buy: Features, punchy engine (1.0)

KIA SONET

Engine: 1.2-litre, 82bhp | 1.0-litre, 118bhpGearbox: MT/iMT/DCTPrice: Rs 7.7 to 13.8 lakh

Reason to buy: Features, styling

MARUTI SUZUKI BREZZA

Engine: 1.2-litre, 103bhpGearbox: MT/ATPrice: Rs 8.2 to 14.1 lakh

Reason to buy: Tech, sunroof!

MAHINDRA XUV300

Engine: 1.2-litre, 109bhp or 129bhpGearbox: MT/iAMTPrice: Rs 7.9 to 13.4 lakh

Reason to buy: Powerful engine

