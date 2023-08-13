Compact Petrol SUV Comparison
Aug 13, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
SUV sales have seen a spike last month, and if you are looking to buy a petrol SUV, here are the choices.
TATA NEXON
Engine: 1.2-litre, 118bhp
Gearbox: MT/AMT
Price: Rs 8 to 13.2 lakh
Reason to buy: Practicality, build quality
HYUNDAI VENUE
Engine: 1.2-litre, 82bhp | 1.0-litre, 118bhp
Gearbox: MT/iMT/DCT
Price: Rs 7.7 to 13.1 lakh
Reason to buy: Features, punchy engine (1.0)
KIA SONET
Engine: 1.2-litre, 82bhp | 1.0-litre, 118bhp
Gearbox: MT/iMT/DCT
Price: Rs 7.7 to 13.8 lakh
Reason to buy: Features, styling
MARUTI SUZUKI BREZZA
Engine: 1.2-litre, 103bhp
Gearbox: MT/AT
Price: Rs 8.2 to 14.1 lakh
Reason to buy: Tech, sunroof!
MAHINDRA XUV300
Engine: 1.2-litre, 109bhp or 129bhp
Gearbox: MT/iAMT
Price: Rs 7.9 to 13.4 lakh
Reason to buy: Powerful engine
