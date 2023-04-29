Citroen C3 Aircross makes global debut: Specs, features and more
Shakti Nath Jha
Apr 29, 2023
The all-new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV has made its global debut. its prices will be announced later this year.
It will be Citroen’s fourth offering in India after the C5 Aircross SUV, C3 hatchback and the eC3 EV.
The C3 Aircross will get a 10.2-inch touchscreen unit and come loaded with all the basic safety features.
It will be offered as a 5/7-seater and get a 110 bhp 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed MT.
The Citroen C3 Aircross will directly take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki XL6, etc.
