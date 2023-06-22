Book Innova Hycross now, get delivery in 2025: Waiting period up to 2 years!
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 22, 2023
Toyota Innova Hycross has been in high demand ever since its launch, especially its strong hybrid variants.
The waiting period for this premium three-row MPV now stretches up to 2 years for the strong hybrid variants.
This means that if you book an Innova Hycross right now, it’s likely that you'll get the delivery of your car in 2025.
Even the petrol variants of this MPV have a waiting period of up to 6 to 7 months after booking the car.
The Toyota Innova Hycross is currently priced in India from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.99 lakh, ex-showroom.
