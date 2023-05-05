BMW X1 sDrive 18i M Sport launched at Rs. 48.90 lakh
May 05, 2023
Arushi Rawat
Powered by the same engine as the xLine trim but gets active seat adjustment for front passengers and a Harman Kardon-tuned sound system
The new X1 sDrive 18i M Sport trim sports an M Sport-specific body kit and gets M-specific front and rear bumpers
It is to be noted that the M Sport trim is now available on the petrol X1. Previously, it was only available on the diesel X1.
The cabin boasts of M Sport steering wheel with shift paddles as well as an anthracite headliner.
The X1 sDrive 18i M Sport is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engine churning 136hp and 230Nm of torque
With power sent to the front wheels, the petrol X1 claims to clock 0-100kmph sprint in 9.2 seconds, and it has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of 16.13kpl.
