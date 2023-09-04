BMW Vision Neue Klasse breaks cover at Munich Motor show
Sep 04, 2023
Anubhuti Jain
BMW will begin the production of the all-electric Neue Klasse model in 2025.
The Neue Klasse will be defined by technological innovations and future sustainability.
BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology will provide efficient motors and new battery cells.
BMW has preserved the classic design while being futuristic in its approach.
On the interior, BMW goes with fully-electric vehicle architecture.
The seats are yellow corduroy with no trace of chrome or leather.
Neue Klasse
forwards
the classic BMW features by styling powerful wheel arches and a “ shark nose” front end.
Features of the iDrive such as a panoramic screen, a 3D head-up display, a multifunction steering wheel, and a central display.
