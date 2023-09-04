BMW Vision Neue Klasse breaks cover at Munich Motor show

Sep 04, 2023

Anubhuti Jain

BMW will begin the production of the all-electric Neue Klasse model in 2025.

The Neue Klasse will be defined by technological innovations and future sustainability.

BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology will provide efficient motors and new battery cells.

BMW has preserved the classic design while being futuristic in its approach.

On the interior, BMW goes with fully-electric vehicle architecture. 

The seats are yellow corduroy with no trace of chrome or leather.

Neue Klasse forwards the classic BMW features by styling powerful wheel arches and a “ shark nose” front end.

Features of the iDrive such as a panoramic screen, a 3D head-up display, a multifunction steering wheel, and a central display.

