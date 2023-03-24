BMW R18 Transcontinental: India's most-expensive tourer bike

Mar 24, 2023

Arushi Rawat

BMW Motorrad has launched the R18 Transcontinental at a staggering price of Rs. 31.50 lakh, ex-showroom, India.

The tourer bike is powered by an 1,802cc, air- and oil-cooled boxer engine that produces 91hp and 158Nm mated to a  6-speed gearbox. Riding modes include – Rain, Roll and Rock.

It gets four circular analogue gauges and a 10.25-inch TFT screen, complemented with a Marshall Gold Series Stage 2 sound system

The motorcycle also gets body-coloured panniers, a topbox and wind deflectors. It gets alloy wheels and a pillion seat as standard.