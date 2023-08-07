BMW G 310 motorcycle range gets new colour shades: Price, specs and more
Shakti Nath Jha
Aug 07, 2023
BMW Motorrad India has introduced the updated 2024 BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS and G 310 RR with new colour shades.
The new BMW G 310 R naked roadster is priced at Rs 2.85 lakh, ex-showroom.
It is available in new Style Sport (Racing Blue Metallic with Polar White) and Style Passion (Granite Grey Metallic) colours.
The fully-faired BMW G 310 RR gets a new Cosmic Black 2 colour shade.
This TVS Apache RR310-based bike has been priced at Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom.
New 2024 BMW G 310 GS has been priced at Rs 3.15 lakh, ex-showroom.
The G 310 GS is offered in a new Style Rallye paintwork finished in Racing Red.
All these motorcycles are powered by a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, FI engine that churns out 33.5 bhp and 27 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
