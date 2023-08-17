BMW says the CE 02 is neither an e-motorbike nor an e-scooter. It’s an eParkourer
The sleek TFT display displays speed, battery charge status and much more.
It has a maximum power output of 11 kW (15hp) version limited to 95kmph and 90km range.
TVS Motor Co is rumoured to have contributed to development of BMW CE 02
Two standard riding modes - Flow and Surf. Users can also avail 'Flash' as an optional equipment.
BMW CE 02 relies on a torsionally rigid double-loop frame made of tubular steel. Hydraulically damped telescopic forks at front, single-sided swingarm and a directly pivoted shock absorber are used at the rear.
Coming to the price, it is not yet launched in India. But the BMW US website has listed it for $7,599 (approximately Rs 6.2 lakh).