Benelli has unveiled the Tornado 402, a fully-faired motorcycle that will compete with the KTM RC390 globally.
Jun 02, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Benelli sold the TNT300 and the TNT25 in India earlier, which competed with the KTM 250 Duke and the 390 Duke.
However, with the Tornado 402, KTM is targeting the RC390. The 402 features a sharp design with split seats and clip-ons.
The RC390's design needs no introduction. Although the design has been relaxed a little, it is still a potent track weapon.
The Tornado 402 is powered by a 399cc, liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine that makes 47bhp and 38Nm of torque.
The RC390 is powered by a 373cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 43bhp and 37Nm of torque with a 6-speed gearbox.
The Tornado gets LED lights, USD forks, disc brakes at both ends with a dual-channel ABS, and a TFT screen.
The RC390 gets all of that, along with a quickshifter, traction control, lean sensitive ABS, and more.
