With many upcoming motorcycles, the soon-to-launch Bajaj-Triumph and the Harley-Davidson X440 are the most spoken about.
May 29, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Bajaj-Triumph Scrambler features a more adventure design with an upright seating position.
The Harley-Davidson X440 features a more traditional Harley cruiser design, but with mid-set foot pegs, flat handlebar, and a large seat.
Powering the Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle is like a 400cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder unit mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
The X440 gets a 440cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine. The US motorcycle maker has not revealed any figures.
In terms of equipment, the Bajaj-Triumph features USD forks, monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.
The Harley-Davidson X440 gets similar equipment, but gets dual shocks at the rear. The X440 is likely to get a full TFT dash, however, more details will be known soon.
So which of two is a better buy?
Read full comparison