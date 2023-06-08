Bajaj-Triumph Motorcycle India launch on July 5: Beware Royal Enfield?
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 08, 2023
The much-awaited Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles will be launched in India on July 5 after their global debut which will take place on June 27 in the UK.
Triumph Motorcycles has sent an official invite for the event which teases the motorcycle's silhouette.
The motorcycles are expected to be a Scrambler and a Roadster that will sport a 400cc liquid-cooled engine.
In the next two years, Bajaj aims to expand Triumph’s presence to over 120 cities in India from current 15 units.
These Bajaj-Triumph motorcycles will directly compete with the Royal Enfield, Jawa and Yezdi products.
