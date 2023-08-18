Audi Q8 has been launched in India

Aug 18, 2023

Arun Prakash

Prices for Q8 e-Tron start at Rs 1.13 crore (ex-showroom)

Available in SUV and Sportback (coupe SUV) derivatives

Variants and pricingQ8 50 e-tron – Rs 1.13 crore Audi Q8 55 e-tron – Rs 1.26 crore Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron – Rs 1.18 crore Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron – Rs 1.30 crore 

Offered with a 114kWh or a 95kWh battery pack

55 e-tron and Sportback 55 e-tron offer a peak range of 600 km on a single charge

50 e-tron and Sportback 50 e-tron offer a driving range of up to 505km on a single charge

50 e-tron and Sportback 50 e-tron a combined power of 402bhp and 664Nm of peak torque

55 e-tron and Sportback 55 e-tron produce 335bhp and 664Nm of torque

All four variants can be charged up to 22kW AC and 170kW DC power while charging from 20 to 80 percent takes 26 minutes and 10 percent to 80 percent takes 31 minutes

