Audi Q8 has been launched in India
Aug 18, 2023
Arun Prakash
Prices for Q8 e-Tron start at Rs 1.13 crore (ex-showroom)
Available in SUV and Sportback (coupe SUV) derivatives
Variants and pricing
Q8 50 e-tron – Rs 1.13 crore Audi Q8 55 e-tron – Rs 1.26 crore Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron – Rs 1.18 crore Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron – Rs 1.30 crore
Offered with a 114kWh or a 95kWh battery pack
55 e-tron and Sportback 55 e-tron offer a peak range of 600 km on a single charge
50 e-tron and Sportback 50 e-tron offer a driving range of up to 505km on a single charge
50 e-tron and Sportback 50 e-tron
a combined power of 402bhp and 664Nm of peak torque
55 e-tron and Sportback 55 e-tron produce 335bhp and 664Nm of torque
All four variants can be charged up to 22kW AC and 170kW DC power while charging from 20 to 80 percent takes 26 minutes and 10 percent to 80 percent takes 31 minutes
Swip up to know more
Learn more
Swip up to read our review of Audi Q8 e-Tron
Learn more