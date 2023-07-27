Audi has unveiled the Q6 e-tron prototype

Jul 27, 2023

Arun Prakash

Will sit below the Q8 e-tron in Audi's lineup

Built on Volkswagen Group’s new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, co-developed by Audi and Porsche

Gets a 100kWh battery with an estimated peak range of around 600km on a single charge

Battery powering two electric motors producing peak output of 370 bhp.

Gets Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive tech

Gets features like digital LED headlights, OLED taillights, ADAS, etc.

Architecture features 800-volt system and allows for charging speeds of up to 270kW

Also will be available in SQ6 e-tron Sportback (coupe) version; yet to be revealed.

Launch in India yet unconfirmed but likely.

Meanwhile, Audi to launch Q8 e-tron on August 18.

