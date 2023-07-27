Audi has unveiled the Q6 e-tron prototype
Jul 27, 2023
Arun Prakash
Will sit below the Q8 e-tron in Audi's lineup
Built on
Volkswagen Group’s new
Premium Platform Electric
(PPE) architecture, co-developed by Audi and
Porsche
Gets a 100kWh battery with an estimated peak range of around 600km on a single charge
Battery powering two electric motors producing peak output of 370 bhp.
Gets Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive tech
Gets features like digital LED headlights, OLED taillights, ADAS, etc.
Architecture features 800-volt system and allows for charging speeds of up to 270kW
Also will be available in SQ6 e-tron Sportback (coupe) version; yet to be revealed.
Launch in India yet unconfirmed but likely.
Meanwhile, Audi to launch Q8 e-tron on August 18.
