Apr 17, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Ather has made the 450X more affordable now, by launching an entry-level trim priced at Rs 98,079 ex-showroom.
The new entry-level Ather 450X misses out on the Pro Pack that the higher variant offers, thus helping Ather cut costs.
To start with, the scooter misses out the large full-colour TFT display, and instead, gets a gery scale dash. It also misses out the 4G LTE sim and bluetooth connectivity amongst other.
The entry-level Ather 450X does not get ride modes either.
In terms of specifications, the battery pack and power output remains the same, but does not get access to the fast charging system. The Ather takes over 15 hours to fully charge up.
Read More