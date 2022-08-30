Prices (ex-showroom):Rs 1.39 lakh in DelhiRs 1.55 lakh in Bengaluru
What's new in the Ather 450X Gen 3?
Larger Rear View Mirrors
The new Ather 450X finally gets larger rear-view mirrors which not only look good but also offer a much better view of what’s behind.
Updated Console
Ather has updated the user interface on its 7.0-inch touchscreen instrument cluster. It gets 2 GB of RAM along with 16 GB of internal storage, both of which have been doubled compared to the older model.
Bigger Battery, More Range
New 3.7kWh battery packRange: 146 km/charge (IDC)105 km/charge TrueRange