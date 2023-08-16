Aston Martin launches DB12 Volante convertible, new GT is here!

Aug 16, 2023

Anubhuti Jain

It is Aston Martin’s most powerful V8 convertible grand tourer (GT).

Gets roof with 8 layers of insulation, replacing hard-top.

It takes only 14 seconds for the ‘K-fold’ soft top to open and close in just 16 seconds.

Car vrooms at a speed of up to 31 mph (50km/h). It can achieve a top speed of 325 km/h.

Powertrain:V8 engine produces 672 hp and 800 Nm of torque.Comes mated to an eight-speed ZF automatic gearbox.

Gets a new infotainment system with a 10.25 touchscreen.

It is available in three driving modes: offer-GT, Sport and Sport +.

It can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

The Aston Martin DB12 coupe is priced at Rs 4.8 crore (ex-showroom).

The new GT will rival the Bentley Continental GT Convertible, Ferrari Roma Spider etc.