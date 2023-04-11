Apr 11, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
The Ampere Primus is the latest electric scooter in the market, competing with other EVs and ICE scooters. The Primus is aimed to be a family scooter with sporty performance.
The Primus draws design inspiration form the Artic Tern, a bird known for its sleekness and its angular wings. The theme is visible on the fron, rear, and on the side of the Primus.
The scooter gets telescopic front forks, dual rear shocks, 12-inch tyres, a digital instrument console, 22-litres of under seat storage, and drum brakes at both ends amongst other features.
The Primus is powered by a 3.4kWh battery pack that offers a range of 107km and can get to a top speed of 92kmph. The battery can be fully charged in 5 hours using a standard charger.
What we like:
- Build quality
- Stability
- Simple dash
- Fit and finish
- Adequate power in the city
What we don't like:
- No disc brake option
- Too much info on the dash
