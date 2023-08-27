Actor Allu Arjun Car Collection
Rolls-Royce to Vanity Van
Aug 27, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Telugu actor Allu Arjun is known for his movies such as Pushpa, Arya, and others.
He is also a talented dancer, a skill appraised by many Indian celebrities.
Allu Arjun is also known to be an auto enthusiast and known for his car collection.
Let's take a look at his car collection, which includes various brands and a van!
Starting with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which costs Rs 6.95 crore onwards and is powered by a V12.
Next is another SUV, this time a Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence. The Volvo is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 401bhp.
Allu Arjun also owns a Jaguar XJL, the carmaker's flagship offering in the segment.
The actor also owns a Range Rover, which he calls the 'Beast'.
And yes, Allu Arjun also owns a Hummer H2.
The off-beat vehicle he owns is a Vanity Van, named Falcon.
