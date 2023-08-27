Actor Allu Arjun Car CollectionRolls-Royce to Vanity Van

Aug 27, 2023

Rajkamal Narayanan

Telugu actor Allu Arjun is known for his movies such as Pushpa, Arya, and others.

He is also a talented dancer, a skill appraised by many Indian celebrities.

Allu Arjun is also known to be an auto enthusiast and known for his car collection.

Let's take a look at his car collection, which includes various brands and a van!

Starting with the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which costs Rs 6.95 crore onwards and is powered by a V12.

Next is another SUV, this time a Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence. The Volvo is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that makes 401bhp.

Allu Arjun also owns a Jaguar XJL, the carmaker's flagship offering in the segment.

The actor also owns a Range Rover, which he calls the 'Beast'.

And yes, Allu Arjun also owns a Hummer H2.

The off-beat vehicle he owns is a Vanity Van, named Falcon.

Read more about Allu Arjun's car collection.

Read more