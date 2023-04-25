Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up launched in India at Rs 7.85 lakh
Apr 25, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Mahindra has launched the all new Bolero Maxx Pik-Up in India, with prices starting at Rs 7.85 lakh onwards.
Mahindra has retained the timeless design of the Bolero, which the Pik-Up is based on.
The new Bolero Maxx Pik-Up is available with a payload capacity ranging from 1.3 tonnes to 2 tonnes.
Powering the new Bolero Pik-Up is a range of diesel and CNG engines, tuned to offer enough torque to suit its intended payload and usage.
Similar to its exterior design, the interior is simple, but comes with a height-adjustable driver's seat and can accommodate three people, including the driver.
The new Maxx Pik-Up is available in three colour options: Neo Gold, Drizzle Silver, and White. The Gold option costs Rs 5,000 more than the other two colour options.
Bookings are open at Rs 24,999. Since its launch, Mahindra has sold over 2 million units of the Pik-Up, making it a popular choice.
Read More