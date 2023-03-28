Mar 28, 2023
Rajkamal Narayanan
Hyundai has revealed the all-new Sonata ahead of its global debut later this month at the Seoul Mobility Show.
The new Sonata gets updated styling with a large LED bar across the bonnet, angular front grille, and split headlamp design.
The styling continues at the rear, with a light strip connecting the two tail lamps, forming an 'H' pattern. The quad exhaust tips and the boot lid spoiler adds to the sportiness of the new Sonata.
Inside, the design theme is similar to the new Hyundai Verna with two large screens acting as the infotainment system and digital cockpit. The Sonata gets new touch controls for the AC and a similar steering wheel as the Ioniq 5.
There is no news about the powertrain options, however, Hyundai will offer it with multiple engine choices, including a hybrid variant. There will also be a sportier N-Line version of the new Sonata.
India launch of the new Sonata is not planned yet, as the segment consists of the Toyota Camry alone in India.