Mahindra unveils all-electric Thar concept in South Africa.

Aug 16, 2023

Arun Prakash

Dubbed as Thar.e, it will be based on Mahindra INGLO platform

Will be offered in both five- and seven-seat layouts.

Expected to offer larger battery packs than other Born Electric SUVs from Mahindra

The electric SUV will have a wheelbase between 2,775 and 2,975 mm and a ground clearance of 250-300 mm

Retains visual highlights like boxy dimensions, squared-off fenders, flat panels, and exposed hinges on doors

Electric motors for the all-electric Thar is expected to be sourced from Volkswagen.

Expected launch after 2026

