Mahindra unveils all-electric Thar concept in South Africa.
Aug 16, 2023
Arun Prakash
Dubbed as Thar.e, it will be based on Mahindra INGLO platform
Will be offered in both five- and seven-seat layouts.
Expected to offer larger battery packs than other Born Electric SUVs from Mahindra
The electric SUV will have a wheelbase between 2,775 and 2,975 mm and a ground clearance of 250-300 mm
Retains
visual highlights like boxy dimensions, squared-off fenders, flat panels, and exposed hinges on doors
Electric motors
for the all-electric Thar is expected to be sourced from Volkswagen.
Expected launch after 2026
