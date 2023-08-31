Alfa Romeo Straddle break covers: All you need to know
Aug 31, 2023
Anubhuti Jain
The incarnation of a 1960s racing legend offers choice of V6 or electric power.
Two powertrains: 750 hp all-electric motor or 620 hp mid-rear mounted
33 Straddle gets a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6.
It can speed from 0-100 kph in just three seconds.
The front consists of 'V' shaped grille called the Scudetto shield.
Buyers are given two modes: Strada (road) and Pista (Track).
Comes with a 3D head-up display serving as the main digital interface.
Use of lightweight materials such as aluminium and carbon fibre.
It is available in three colour options namely blue, red and a white.
The cars will be produced by Carrozzeria Touring. Also, it will be the brand's last pure-combustion supercar.