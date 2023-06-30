9 out of 10 car buyers in India prefer Safety Rating over Mileage: Survey
Shakti Nath Jha
Jun 30, 2023
According to a recent survey, 9 out of 10 customers in India want cars with a safety rating.
The survey was commissioned by Skoda Auto India and conducted by NIQ BASES.
According to poll results, the top two features influencing customer car purchase decisions were crash test ratings and the number of airbags.
One of the most popular attributes, fuel efficiency, came in third.
The survey was conducted in the age group of 18-54 years with 80% of respondents being male, 20% female.
