Tata Nexon has these 5 features over the Maruti Fronx!
Apr 13, 2023
Arushi Rawat
Tata Nexon is priced between Rs 7.80 lakh to Rs 14.35 lakh.
Fronx is expected to be priced similarly.
Multi-Drive Modes
Tata Nexon offers 3 drive modes – Eco, City and Sport. Fronx has only 1 drive mode for the automatic transmission variants.
Ventilated Seats
Nexon offers leatherette seats in selected higher variants, Fronx doesn't.
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Nexon gets TMPS and informs the driver about a tyre deflation and the correct tyre pressure of individual tyres.
Electric Sunroof
Tata Nexon offers an electric sunroof onwards the XMS variant. Fronx doesn’t offer a sunroof even in its top variant.
